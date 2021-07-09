Study shows that poorer people less likely to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, and more likely to be hospitalised, enter ICU and die

People who enjoy a plant-based diet like vegetarians and vegans or take fish as their only source of meat are considerably less likely to contract severe Covid-19, a new study has found.According to the findings published in The BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, which examined data from healthcare workers across six countries including the UK, people who follow a plant-based diet are 73 per cent less likely to be hit by coronavirus while self-declared pescatarians were 59 per cent less likely to become ill than those who eat red and white meat.Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets appeared to be linked to...