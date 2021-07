Five Jersey Shore beaches in Ocean County that were closed Wednesday after medical waste washed ashore are back open on Thursday. The beaches —7th Avenue beach in Brick, the Princeton Avenue and Lyman Street beaches in Mantoloking, the Maryland Avenue beach in Point Pleasant Beach and the East Tuna Way beach in Toms River — were cleaned and then inspected by the Ocean County Health Department before being given the green light to reopen, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday.