Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Transcending Zenyatta Bug Fails to Move the Payload

By Ayrton Lauw
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA user on the competitive Overwatch subreddit, Holajz, posted a clip from a match that showed Zenyatta on a payload and was unable to further escort it to the objective. In the clip, a Zenyatta player was escorting the payload to the first point, then decided to use his Transcendence ultimate ability. Except, when the Zenyatta used Transcendence, it seemingly stopped the payload from moving further onto the next point though he was clearly on it.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcendence#Moira S Fade#Sombra#Overwatch 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

EVA-8 Weapon Nerf is Being Discussed for Apex Legends

A potential nerf for the EVA-8 pump-action shotgun came to light recently during the fifth episode of the Apex Uncut podcast earlier this week. The episode originally aired on Sunday, July 11, and featured Cloud9's Zach Mazer and The_FortniteGuy, owner of Team Kungarna and Box Fight Championships, as its hosts. Their special guest was Apex Legends' John "JayBiebs" Larson, Associate Live Balance Designer, who answered a host of questions on potential changes to Ranked mode, which legends top the charts, and where the development team is looking to make adjustments.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Catch Charmander in Pokemon GO

Trainers need to know how to catch Charmander in Pokemon GO in order to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge. This beloved Kanto fire-type starter is making headlines again as part of the crew currently featured in the Five-Year Anniversary Collection Challenge. Niantic Labs recently issued the challenge as part of the massive festivities, tasking trainers with the capture of all 18 starter Pokemon released since Pokemon GO's initial launch in 2016.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage Announced

The Genshin Impact Mysterious Voyage limited-time web event is underway and will end July 20 midnight UTC, miHoYo announced Tuesday. As mentioned in the tweet, the new limited-time event is exclusively played out of the game on miHoYo's webpage and invites players, Adventure Rank 10 or above, to set sail with Paimon on a nautical mystery adventure in search of Inazuma.
Appareldbltap.com

Pokémon GO Galaxy A Series Outfit: How to Get

The Pokémon GO Galaxy A Series avatar outfit is available free of charge to any trainer looking to rock the latest special edition look by Samsung. Following up the Samsung Galaxy tie-dye shirt and hat given out last July, the electronics titan is looking to give trainers some more free drip in Pokémon GO. Here's how to get the new Galaxy A Series avatar clothes.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Splitgate has arrived on PC

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mythic+ Healer Rankings Shadowlands 9.1

World of Warcraft Shadowlands patch 9.1, Chains of Domination has been live for two weeks which means players have gotten to play around with the new class changes as well as the new Mythic+ affix. Here’s a Mythic+ Healer Rankings for Shadowlands 9.1. Mythic+ Healer Rankings Shadowlands 9.1. For this...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Evil Genius 2 Adds Team Fortress 2’s Pyro As DLC

While Evil Genius 2 is definitely an out-of-the-box type of game, a crossover with Team Fortress 2 was not something we expected. Evil Genius 2 is a base-building strategy game where you take on the role of, well, an evil genius and deploy traps, guards, and other items to stop would-be heroes in their tracks. Today, Rebellion Developments announced two new pieces of DLC with a free pack adding Team Fortress 2’s Pyro as a henchman you can deploy against your enemies. Both new DLC for Evil Genius 2 drops today and we have all the details of what each has inside.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier: Automata Steam Patch Drops This Week

In more interesting Nier news, the Steam version of Nier: Automata is finally getting the patch that it deserves and that fans have been waiting for since the game launched on PC in 2017. The update drops this week and looks to remedy a multitude of outdated visual and technical features that, unfortunately, when left unchecked for so long, led to an surge of negative reviews.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Halo Infinite Will Feature Weapon Racks for Multiplayer Maps

In a blog post highlighting Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer designer, more details were revealed about the game's item spawning systems, including the introduction of Weapon Racks into maps. Andrew Witts of 343 Industries talked about Halo Infinite's new approach to item spawning, a classic feature of multiplayer modes in the Halo series.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay/Progression Confirmed, Current and Last-Gen Players Separated

Since revealing the Battlefield 2042 last month, EA and DICE have been a bit evasive about their crossplay and cross-progression plans, but today they revealed full details. Long story short, crossplay and cross-progression are in, although there will be some limitations. Crossplay will be supported between the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but Xbox One and PS4 players will be left out in the cold. On the other hand, cross-progression will be supported across all platforms, both current and last-gen.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Pikachu Rock Star

How to Get Pikachu Rock Star in Pokémon GO. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 around the corner the game will celebrate its fifth year since the mobile applications release date. In honor of this special anniversary, ticket prices will be reduced and the event will start on July 17, with special events and rewards for trainers to earn.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Evil Genius 2 Adds Two Henchmen with New DLC Packs

Game company Rebellion recently added two new DLC packs to video game Evil Genius 2. The two new henchmen that will join the game are Pyro and Doomhilda. Both characters will be added via two new DLC packs, which are Team Fortress 2: Pyro Pack and The Rise of the Valkyries DLC pack. The prior is now available to download for free while the latter can be purchased separately for $4.99 or can be accessed via the Season Pass.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression, Cross-Commerce Announced For PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate Cross-Progression and Cross-Commerce across all platforms, developer Ripple Effect Studios and publisher EA has confirmed. This is pretty major news, as for example, it means that any progress and purchases you make in the PlayStation versions of the game can be unlocked on the PC and Xbox editions. It also joins the recently-announced Cross-Play feature, which will allow PC and console players to play together.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cross-play for Battlefield 2042 Confirmed

One of the most common questions related to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 was: does it support cross-play? Rumors indicated that, but during the official unveiling of the game, DICE was not completely transparent about it. Now they have finally confirmed it, cross-play will be supported in Battlefield 2042… kind of.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Ashe build in League of Legends

As one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, Ashe has been a popular choice among players since the game’s debut. Due to her easy-to-play kit and respectable strength, the Frost Archer is often the first choice for many players learning the AD carry role. Much like other champions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy