Transcending Zenyatta Bug Fails to Move the Payload

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.