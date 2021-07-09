Cancel
Beta (South Africa) variant may increase risk for COVID-19 hospitalization and death, large-scale South African study suggests

 11 days ago

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. For interviews with the report authors, please contact Dr Waasila Jassat, National Institute for Communicable Diseases of the National Health Laboratory Service, South Africa E) waasilaj@nicd.ac.za T) +27(0)82 927 4138. Alternative contact in the ECCMID Press Room: Tony Kirby T) + 44(0)7834...

Best Life

If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a little more insight into how long you might be protected from the virus if you've already had COVID.
90-year-old woman infected with UK and South African COVID-19 variants at the same time

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Belgium report on the case of a 90-year-old woman who was simultaneously infected with two different variants of concern (VOCs) of COVID-19, in a Case Report being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) held online this year.
South Africa extends tight COVID-19 restrictions for another 14 days

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa extended tight COVID-19 rules on Sunday for another 14 days, maintaining restrictions that include a ban on all gatherings, a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a prohibition on the sale of alcohol. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided to maintain...
The Conversation Africa

Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa’s response

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa have increased exponentially over the past 12 months. At the beginning of July 2020 the country had 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,844 deaths. A year later, at the start of July 2021, there were over two million confirmed cases and more than 61,000 deaths. These numbers are only a snapshot of the kind of pressure South Africa’s healthcare system is under. On the one hand, the country needs to drastically increase the number of frontline health workers. And on the other hand, there’s not enough money, according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, to employ medical interns, or even extra medical staff. Laetitia Rispel chaired the ministerial task team responsible for the development of the 2030 National Human Resources for Health Strategy. She spoke to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about the country’s COVID-19 response.
COVID-19 death risk extremely low in kids, studies confirm

Children are at extremely slim risk of dying from COVID-19, according to some of the most comprehensive studies to date, which indicate the threat might be even lower than previously thought. Some 99.995% of the 469,982 children in England who were infected during the year examined by researchers survived, one...
Beta variant of coronavirus may increase hospitalizations and deaths

The beta variant of the coronavirus may be deadlier than the original version of the virus, according to researchers in South Africa who studied more than 1.5 million COVID-19 patients. Although the delta variant now accounts for the largest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in many countries, beta is still...
ComCor study on SARS-CoV-2: where are French people catching the virus?

The Institut Pasteur, in partnership with the French National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM), Santé publique France and the Ipsos Social Research Institute, recently presented the results of the ComCor epidemiological study on circumstances and places of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The aim of the study was to identify the socio-demographic factors, places visited and behaviors associated with a higher risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. The study contains two parts:
South Africa after COVID-19—light at the end of a very long tunnel

In this time of crisis, we are often reminded of a famous quote attributed to Winston Churchill during World War II: “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” While South Africa is not in the middle of a physical war, it is battling the COVID-19 crisis in full force. Like most other countries, South Africa could not escape the pandemic. It suffered the loss of lives and livelihoods. At the time of writing, in early July 2021, more than 64,000 South Africans have lost their lives. The third wave is hitting the country very hard and infections keep rising every day. But there is also light at the end of a very long tunnel.
Association of remdesivir treatment with survival, length of hospital stay among US veterans hospitalized with COVID-19

What The Study Did: In this observational study using data from the Veterans Health Administration for 2,344 U.S. veterans hospitalized with COVID-19, remdesivir treatment was associated with prolonged hospitalization but wasn't associated with improved survival. Authors: Michael E. Ohl, M.D., M.S.P.H., of the Carver College of Medicine at the University...
Neurological manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection in hospitalised children and adolescents in the UK: a prospective national cohort study

Lancet Child Adolesc Health. 2021 Jul 14:S2352-4642(21)00193-0. doi: 10.1016/S2352-4642(21)00193-0. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The spectrum of neurological and psychiatric complications associated with paediatric SARS-CoV-2 infection is poorly understood. We aimed to analyse the range and prevalence of these complications in hospitalised children and adolescents. METHODS: We did a prospective...
Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia's virus cases surge

Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains. Infections have surged in the nation of 270 million people in the...
COVID-19 Induced Antibodies Remains for At Least Nine Months after Infection: Study

Antibody levels remain high nine months after infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, researchers have found. Researchers from the University of Padua (Italy) and the Imperial College London tested more than 85 per cent of the 3,000 residents of Vo' in Italy, in February/March 2020 for infection with SARS-CoV-2 and tested them again in May and November 2020 for antibodies against the virus.
Neutralizing antibodies persist against SARS-CoV-2 at least a year after infection

Researchers in Finland have conducted a study showing that the neutralizing bodies generated following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – generally persist for at least a year. “Studies of individuals who have recovered from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection...
High risk of COVID-19 spreading among hospital roommates, study finds

Hospital patients sharing a room with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 are at a high risk of contracting the virus, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. For the study, published June 18, researchers analyzed SARS-CoV-2 transmission among 11,290 patients who shared rooms at Boston-based Brigham and...

