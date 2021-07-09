Cancel
AOC Blames Fossil Fuel Executives for NYC Subway Flooding

wgowam.com
 8 days ago

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed fossil fuel executives on Thursday after waist-high water flooded through New York City’s subway station due to a storm. Torrential rains swept through the tri-state area, initiating floods, knocking down trees, all while slowing or preventing travel throughout the region. The inclement weather hit right before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has battered Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as other East Coast states with winds clocking in at 45 mph to 65 mph.

New York City, NYwabcradio.com

NEW VIDEO: Drenching Rain Floods NYC Subways s

New York, NY (77WABC) — Flash flooding on Thursday afternoon — wreaked havoc on New York City roadways and underground on the subway system. Tropical Storm Elsa’s wrath of drenching rains and winds literally froze the city at the heart of the afternoon and evening commute and left tens of thousands of commuters in cars and straphangers — literally stranded.
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

NYC roadways, subway station flooded by deluge of rainfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New York City roadways and at least one subway station temporarily became bodies of water on Thursday, after a deluge of rainfall flooded traffic lanes and station platforms. Video posted to social media in the late afternoon appeared to show water levels reaching waist height...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

AOC mocks opponents of Green New Deal in NYC subway flooding tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a dig at opponents of her Green New Deal climate proposal — sharing video of the severe flooding that left New Yorkers wading through waist-high water at subway stations across the city — claiming her policy would have avoided the disaster, but instead New Yorkers have to “swim to work.”
New York City, NYecowatch.com

Flooded NYC Subways Exemplify Why Climate Is Key to Infrastructure Fight, Progressives Say

Footage of New Yorkers struggling to wade through filthy, waist-deep water at a Manhattan subway station as heavy rainfall engulfed the city's aging and long-neglected infrastructure on Thursday added fuel to progressive demands for a robust federal spending package that confronts the climate crisis — which is making such extreme weather more frequent and destructive.
New York City, NYMissoulian

NYC subway station back on track after flooding

A subway station in New York City was back in business Friday after a deluge of rainfall flooded station platforms. It was business as usual for passengers at the West 157th Street station in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan as they rushed to catch their train. The heavy thunderstorms came as the region was bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa as it made its way up the East Coast.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders blames US sanctions for Cuban protests while AOC silent

Outspoken socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained silent as of early Tuesday about violent protests erupting in Cuba, while Sen. Bernie Sanders finally spoke out — to blame US sanctions rather than decades of Communist dictatorship. “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society,” Sanders...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Schumer announces opposition to ‘bonkers’ plan for fossil fuel plant in Astoria

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined local Queens politicians and activists on Friday in calling on the state to pull the plug on a plan to build a fossil fuel-driven power plant just off Astoria’s waterfront on 20th Avenue, warning it could cause “huge health problems” and jeopardize New York’s long-term climate goals. The plan, pushed by Texas-based energy giant NRG, is coming up for ...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

This Animal Kills More People in Washington Than Any Other

Washington's most murderous animal may not be what you're expecting. Summer's here and you're finding yourself outside more. Maybe it's for recreation and exercise. Maybe it's your quest to have the perfect lawn or yard. Whatever brings you to the great outdoors (even if it's just two blocks down), it's good to stay alert and be mindful of the local inhabitants.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘The whole town is on fire’: Apocalyptic scenes in Canadian town after heatwave sparks wildfire

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

