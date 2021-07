It was significantly cooler at Lake Michigan on this holiday weekend. First, the prevailing wind was from the west, so we had an onshore breeze. Lake Michigan had experienced upwelling with a stiff north wind last Thursday. Water temperatures Saturday included 54° at Grand Haven and 58° at Holland. Sunday, the water temp. was 61° at Grand Haven and 62° at Holland. So the air coming off that cool water was significantly cooler than the air inland, which could warm up with the high July sun. (pic. above is Muskegon – lots of boats behind the breakwater).