Matteo Berrettini can become the first Italian man in 45 years to win a grand slam singles title when he faces world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 25-year-old Berrettini, who is playing in his first grand slam title, is looking to end the Italians’ grand slam drought, which started after Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. At the same time, Djokovic is looking to make history himself and join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 career singles titles, the most all-time.