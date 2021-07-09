Cancel
Christian County, KY

Christian Co. Jailer Brad Boyd announces retirement

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian County Jailer Brad Boyd will retire following a long career of service at the facility, effective July 31. That’s according to a letter from Boyd to Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble, notifying him of his intention to retire. In the letter, Boyd says it was a decision he came to after much thought and discussion with his family, and it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Christian County. In his 27 year career at the jail, Boyd says he can say with confidence that the county has the best jail in the state, with “awesome staff who are carrying out the day-to-day tasks”.

