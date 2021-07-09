Trial shows that the antibiotic azithromycin does not prevent mild COVID-19 cases progressing to hospitalization or death
European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. A new study (the ATOMIC2 trial), presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and published simultaneously in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, shows the antimicrobial drug azithromycin - already approved for use in multiple infections - does not prevent mild COVID-19 cases progressing to hospitalisation or death.www.eurekalert.org
