College athletes now have opportunity to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness

By Elizabeth Ruiz
kjrh.com
 6 days ago

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Caitlin Clark is a sophomore basketball player for the University of Iowa. “I started playing basketball before I could even remember,” Clark said. The next three years of basketball will be very different for Clark and other student-athletes. For the first time in NCAA history, college athletes across the country can now capitalize off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, just like a professional athlete.

