Dance scheduled for Thursday at PACC
Do you domino? If you are 50 or older, and staying home is not in the cards for you, come join the brain-exploding fun in our domino room each Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Wanna dance? It’s time to polish your boots and hone your dancing skills! We will have a dance Thursday, July 15, from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5. All ages are welcome. Sandwiches, chips, coffee and water will be provided. Please bring an item for the refreshment table. You know the drill…no drinkin’, smokin’ or cussin’!www.myplainview.com
