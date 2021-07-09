Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dance scheduled for Thursday at PACC

By Norma Casanova
Plainview Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Do you domino? If you are 50 or older, and staying home is not in the cards for you, come join the brain-exploding fun in our domino room each Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Wanna dance? It’s time to polish your boots and hone your dancing skills! We will have a dance Thursday, July 15, from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5. All ages are welcome. Sandwiches, chips, coffee and water will be provided. Please bring an item for the refreshment table. You know the drill…no drinkin’, smokin’ or cussin’!

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Pacc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

Friday Evening Country Dance

Meet new people, have some refreshments and spend the evening dancing in a relaxed atmosphere. The band for July is Rough Riders. Please see the event flyer for complete details. A Senior Recreation Center membership is not required to participate.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Recs for outdoor bars with dancing?”

One of my bosses is leaving. My other boss wants to find an outdoor bar, with dancing, somewhere near a metro for the farewell (with all vaccinated people). Yes, this is a difficult ask. Also yes, this will be an incredibly awkward bar hang. Can your readers help me identify some places that won’t make me cringe too much?”
Wright City, MOwarrencountyrecord.com

Wright City Alumni Dance is scheduled

The Wright City High School Alumni Association will host its annual dinner and dance on August 14 at the Wright City Lions Club after having to cancel last year’s festivities due to COVID-19. Those classes with special anniversaries this year and last year will be honored. The class of 1970...
Taos, NMTaos News

Dance and mass scheduled for limited 2021 Fiestas de Taos

After weeks of uncertainty over whether any Fiestas de Taos events would be held this year, Fiestas Council President Don Fransisco Trujillo II has confirmed that the traditional dance and mass will be returning this year, but other festivities will be postponed until next year. "We booked the Sagebrush at...
Theater & Dancevisiteureka.com

Dance Camps

Two one-week Dance Camps this summer from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12-16 and/or August 9-13. Ages 4-14. No dance experience is necessary. Students take ballet, jazz, lyrical, musical theater, and hip hop classes and do a daily craft project. There's even a mini-performance on the last day of dances and techniques learned during camp. Students always have a lot of fun. The price is $150 a week or $50 a day.
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

DynaTheater At New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Reopen With Limited Schedule Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE — Thursday, July 8, the DynaTheater at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will reopen to the public with a limited schedule and reduced seating. Operated and supported by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, the DynaTheater will show two films, “Hidden Pacific” at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and “In Saturn’s Rings” at noon and 2 p.m. July 8.
Theater & Dancehopkintonindependent.com

HCA hosts open house for dance program Thursday

The Hopkinton Center for the Arts will hold an open house for prospective and returning dance students and their families on Thursday, July 15, from 3:30-6 p.m. to view the new HCA dance program space at 22 South St. Visitors to the open house will have the opportunity to meet...
Lifestylesandiegouniontribune.com

Vacationers are flocking to treehouses

Where there are trees, there is the urge to climb them. And once up in the branches, there is the urge to stay there as long as possible, taking in a bird’s-eye view of the landscape and relaxing as the tree rocks ever so gently in the breeze. Treehouses that let adults sleep close to the stars seem to be having a moment, as Americans’ craving for wide-open spaces coincides with a rise in treehouse accommodations driven by revenue-seeking vacation property owners.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 4 Elderly Friends Were Playing Golf

Today's jokes are about the exciting game of golf, with the first joke centered around four elderly golf players and the second one about the unusual pairing of a lion and a cat. As we grow old, health specialists often tell us to focus on our physical and mental health....
Public SafetyPosted by
Banana 101.5

WATCH: West Michigan Road Rage In Action

I know we've all been a little testy lately, but you can't take it out on other people. I hope this video goes viral so the participants see how dumb they look. I understand road rage. I think most of us have yelled something in the privacy of our own car at someone who has done something dumb on the road. But most of us get over it quickly and move on with our lives.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Monona, WIPosted by
Madison365

Dane Dances!

Dane Dances! kicks off on Friday, Aug. 6, 5:30-11 p.m. with Orquesta Mas Madison All Stars and Sons of Chicago at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Dane Dances! is a family-friendly event on the stunning Monona Terrace rooftop every Friday evening in August. The much-anticipated summer music series is a great way to get down and dance with your friends, coworkers, or family. The rooftop gets shaking as the sun sets against the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol with the breeze of the Lake Monona at your back while you dance. Dane Dances! promotes inclusivity with a fun night of music and dancing to DJs and bands for all ages.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
Theater & Danceplanomoms.com

Glitz Cheer and Dance Academy

GlitzCDA offers cost-effective impactful, fun, and safe comprehensive artistic activities and creative movement curriculum for ages 18mo.-12yo. Classes offered: Pre-ballet, Cheer, Tumbling, Zumba, & Allstar programs. Contact Information. Address. 2701 Custer Parkway Suite 718, Richardson, Texas 75080. Phone Number. Website URL. Business Description. Classes for all interests and all ages!
Gardeningcookcountynews-herald.com

Dance of the ditch

Consider the Lupine. Intriguing for many reasons, including its pronunciation. In spite of the way it’s spelled, don’t call it a Lou Pine unless you enjoy being looked at funny, over reading glasses. ‘Loo-pin is the correct way to say it. Got it? Good. Now - the Lupine is a purple flower, though some are red-purple and some are blue-purple. […]
Fort Worth, TXWCMessenger.com

Dance teams to compete at worlds

After receiving the golden ticket at Starpower National Talent Competition in Fort Worth, the Blue and Pink Sparklers from Bridgeport’s Miss Twister Dance Company have landed a spot in the World Dance Championship. The World Dance Championship is set to take place in Seacus, N.J., July 26. The competition is...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Jordan's Way helps Paws Pet Adoption raise funds for vet bills

Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview’s mission is to find loving homes for stray animals, lower the number of unwanted pets in the area and educate the public about responsible pet ownership. With new furry friends entering the shelter each week, the organization relies on donations to cover animals’ veterinary bills, transportation fees and other basic needs such as food and water.
East Rutherford, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

No masks, vax proof or distancing at MetLife Stadium concerts, events

EAST RUTHERFORD — As the schedule fills up with games, events and concerts MetLife Stadium announced that it will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend. Starting with Monster Jam, the first event with fans at the stadium since 2020, ticketholders will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before entering, wear a mask or social distance. The stadium will be at 100% capacity with suites and clubs all open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy