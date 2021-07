A Florida man from Palm Beach County has admitted to trying to conduct a murder-for-hire plot that he attempted to blame on Black Lives Matter. During an 8 July hearing in federal district court in Fort Lauderdale, Daniel Slater, 51, admitted that his plan was to kill a woman, who allegedly is his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, who he thought had ruined the relationship, The Palm Beach Post reported. The landscaper pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of murder for hire. His sentence is likely to be 10 years in prison. Slater faced a...