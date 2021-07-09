Cancel
Harvard-MIT Quantum Computing Breakthrough – “We Are Entering a Completely New Part of the Quantum World”

By Harvard University
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam develops simulator with 256 qubits, largest of its kind ever created. A team of physicists from the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities has developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits, or “qubits.”. The...

scitechdaily.com

Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“All Hell Breaks Loose” — A Trillionth of a Second Before the Big Bang Expansion (Weekend Feature)

“Reheating was an insane time, when everything went haywire,” says David Kaiser, the Germeshausen Professor of the History of Science and professor of physics at MIT. As the Big Bang theory goes, reports MIT, somewhere around 13.8 billion years ago the universe exploded into being, as an infinitely small, compact fireball of matter that cooled as it expanded, triggering reactions that cooked up the first stars and galaxies, and all the forms of matter that we see (and are) today.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: this is how quantum annealers solve complicated optimization tasks

Quantum computing: this is how quantum annealers solve complicated optimization tasks. Quantum annealing systems promise to cope with optimization tasks more efficiently than classic computers ever could. It is seldom a theoretical question, but mainly a practical one: “Which is the shortest route?” “Which transmission quality is optimal?” “How do we get maximum profit?” With questions like this one tries to determine the best possible values ​​for one or more variables.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Serverless Cloud Integration For Quantum Computing

Starting from the idea of Quantum Computing which is a concept that dates back to 80s, we come to the present day where we can perform calculations on real quantum computers. This sudden development of technology opens up new scenarios that quickly lead to the desire and the real possibility of integrating this technology into current software architectures. The usage of frameworks that allow computation to be performed directly on quantum hardware poses a series of challenges. This document describes a an architectural framework that addresses the problems of integrating an API exposed Quantum provider in an existing Enterprise architecture and it provides a minimum viable product (MVP) solution that really merges classical quantum computers on a basic scenario with reusable code on GitHub repository. The solution leverages a web-based frontend where user can build and select applications/use cases and simply execute it without any further complication. Every triggered run leverages on multiple backend options, that include a scheduler managing the queuing mechanism to correctly schedule jobs and final results retrieval. The proposed solution uses the up-to-date cloud native technologies (e.g. Cloud Functions, Containers, Microservices) and serves as a general framework to develop multiple applications on the same infrastructure.
Sciencearxiv.org

Resonant absorption in quantum-well and quantum-dot multilayers

Quantum wells and quantum dots have weak light absorption, making resonant light trapping particularly relevant for devices with such quantum layers. Compared to homogeneous media, the position of the quantum layers within the device is an extra parameter that can strongly influence their absorption. However, this effect has so far received little attention. In this work, we develop a theoretical framework to evaluate and optimize resonant light absorption in a thin slab with multiple quantum layers. Using numerical simulations, we show that the position of the layers can make the difference between absorption enhancement and completely suppressed absorption. Furthermore, we demonstrate that placing the layers at the intensity peaks of a resonance leads to an absorption enhancement twice higher than in a homogeneous material. These results are confirmed experimentally by analyzing photoluminescence spectra from GaAs samples with multiple InAs quantum dot layers. Overall, this work offers an opportunity to improve the efficiency of devices implementing quantum wells and quantum dots, like photodetectors and high-efficiency solar cells.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard protects data against cyberattacks from quantum computers

ADVA launched an optical transport solution secured by post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The FSP 3000 ConnectGuard optical encryption solution now protects data against cyberattacks from quantum computers that could break today’s cryptographic algorithms. The quantum-safe security technology relies on a hybrid key exchange system, combining PQC algorithms with classical encryption methods....
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An investigation of IBM Quantum Computing deviceperformance on Combinatorial Optimisation Problems

The exponential increase in CPU time taken to deterministically solve NP-Hard Combinatorial Optimisation Problems (COP), as the problem size scales, has resulted in a search for non-deterministic optimisation solution techniques to obtain solutions to COP efficiently. This paper juxtaposes classical and quantum optimisation algorithms' performance to solve two common COP, the Travelling Salesman Problem (TSP) and Quadratic Assignment Problem (QAP). The two classical optimisation techniques applied are Branch and Bound (BNB) and Simulated Annealing (SA), and the two quantum optimisation methods used are the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) algorithm and Quantum Approximate Optimisation Algorithm (QAOA). These algorithms are respectively executed on classical and IBM's suite of Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. Our experimental results resemble and extend on previously reported results in the literature. Extensions include critically analysing, comparing and commenting on the performance of quantum optimisation computing techniques to classical techniques, with respect to computational time and additional metrics used to measure solution quality. Furthermore, a comparison of the impact of a new set of basis gates on the quantum optimisation techniques was investigated; the results did not reflect any consistent impact on results. The VQE algorithm and QAOA executed on state of the art IBM quantum devices are outperformed by classical optimisation techniques, highlighting the shortcomings of NISQ devices.
ComputersStreetInsider.com

Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest collaboration with PwC China to help audiences get ahead of the Quantum challenge. (The full paper can be read at https://www.pwccn.com/en/issues/cybersecurity-and-data-privacy/rethinking-cybersecurity-in-a-quantum-world-jul2021.pdf)
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Quantum computing-as-a-service is going mainstream

After unveiling the UK's most advanced superconducting quantum computer back in 2018, Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has announced that it is launching the country's first Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) platform. The startup's new QCaaS platform will likely help boost the UK's ambitions to be a global quantum superpower while will also...
PhysicsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Is reality a game of quantum mirrors? A new theory suggests it might be

Imagine you sit down and pick up your favourite book. You look at the image on the front cover, run your fingers across the smooth book sleeve, and smell that familiar book smell as you flick through the pages. To you, the book is made up of a range of sensory appearances. But you also expect the book has its own independent existence behind those appearances. So when you put the book down on the coffee table and walk into the kitchen, or leave your house to go to work, you expect the book still looks, feels, and smells just as...
Berkeley, ILZacks.com

4 Funds to Shine as Quantum Computing Comes Into Play

In 1998, the trio, Isaac Chuang of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Neil Gershenfeld of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Mark Kubinec of the University of California at Berkeley created the first quantum computer (2-qubits). Founder David Deutsch said that “Quantum Computing” has the ability to perform several types of calculation at a faster speed than what has been achieved by classical or normal hardware.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Quantum Computing And Healthcare

Gary Fowler is a serial AI entrepreneur with 17 startups and an IPO. He is CEO and co-founder of GSDVS.com and Yva.ai. The talk of quantum computing is everywhere. The idea of supercomputers operating at speeds unheard of from the computers worked with day-to-day has been going on for quite a while — and even though it sounds more like fiction, it is, in fact, very close to (if not already) a reality.
ComputersCosmos

China demonstrates most powerful quantum computer

A Chinese research team has surpassed Google, building a quantum computer that completed a calculation in just over an hour that would take classical computers more than eight years to perform. It’s the latest milestone in a line of exciting quantum computing developments across the last two years. In that...
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: Biology begins to tangle with quantum computing

How biomedical researchers are beginning to probe the possibilities of quantum computing. Plus: the auroras of Mars and why COVID vaccines won’t reach many people until 2023. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in...
ComputersHPCwire

Quantum Computing Takes a Step Forward with New Qubits with Holes

July 7, 2021 — The processing capabilities of today’s supercomputers may boggle the mind, but quantum computers are expected to surpass even the most powerful of these machines. With their enormous processing capabilities and speeds, quantum computers will be able to solve problems no processor is currently able to. The...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum Computing: A Danger to Traditional Encryption Methods?

Quantum Computing: A Danger to Traditional Encryption Methods?. Quantum computers work completely differently than conventional ones, but they still use bits as information units – the quantum bits, or qubits for short. These can be imagined as measuring points in a system that can take on the values ​​0 and 1 when read out, just like with a conventional computer. What value they have before the measurement cannot be determined, there are only probabilities for it.
Computersarxiv.org

Thermal variational quantum simulation on a superconducting quantum processor

Xue-Yi Guo, Shang-Shu Li, Xiao Xiao, Zhong-Cheng Xiang, Zi-Yong Ge, He-Kang Li, Peng-Tao Song, Yi Peng, Kai Xu, Pan Zhang, Lei Wang, Dong-Ning Zheng, Heng Fan. Solving finite-temperature properties of quantum many-body systems is generally challenging to classical computers due to their high computational complexities. In this article, we present experiments to demonstrate a hybrid quantum-classical simulation of thermal quantum states. By combining a classical probabilistic model and a 5-qubit programmable superconducting quantum processor, we prepare Gibbs states and excited states of Heisenberg XY and XXZ models with high fidelity and compute thermal properties including the variational free energy, energy, and entropy with a small statistical error. Our approach combines the advantage of classical probabilistic models for sampling and quantum co-processors for unitary transformations. We show that the approach is scalable in the number of qubits, and has a self-verifiable feature, revealing its potentials in solving large-scale quantum statistical mechanics problems on near-term intermediate-scale quantum computers.
Softwareaithority.com

ColdQuanta Reaches Quantum Computer Milestone By Demonstrating Immense Scalability Of ‘Cold Atom’ Processor Approach

Latest Advancement Solidifies Cold Atom Pioneer’s Technology; Accelerates Readiness of ColdQuanta’s 100 Qubit Cold Atom Quantum Computer. ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, announced it has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its Quantum Computer by trapping and addressing 100 qubits in a large, dense 2-D cold atom array. On track to be available later this year, the digital gate-based quantum computer (code named “Hilbert”) will be among the most powerful in the world using pristine qubits that have the stability of atomic clocks to massively scale qubit count beyond what is possible with other quantum computing approaches.
TechnologyHPCwire

OQC Delivers the UK’s First Quantum Computing as-a-Service

LONDON, July 8, 2021 — In a pivotal moment for the future of quantum computing – Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has launched the UK’s first commercially available Quantum Computing-as-a-Service built entirely using its proprietary technology. In a boost for the UK’s ambitions to be a global quantum superpower, as well...

