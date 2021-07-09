Cancel
Rupert Murdoch’s answer to Google News is dead after only 18 months

By Jim Salter
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August of 2019, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp announced that it was developing Knwez, its own "conservative friendly" alternative to Google News. Knewz went live without much fanfare in January of 2020, and officially died today, less than eighteen months later. What was Knewz?. Knewz described itself as "an innovative...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 1

