Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Noisy Week

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the week, as we continue to look at the $75 level as an area of interest. The market has ended up forming a somewhat neutral candlestick, which should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that the OPEC+ members continue to struggle to come to some type of agreement for production for the rest of the year. With that being the case, the market has taken a bit of a breather, but it is still very much in an uptrend. To the downside, I think the $67.50 level is a significant support level.