Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Grind Higher

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as traders continue to reach towards the $75 level. The $75 level course has a certain amount of psychology involved in it, so I think we need to look at this as a potential resistance barrier. If we can break above the highs of the Tuesday candlestick, then it is likely that the market continues to go towards the $80 level over the next several weeks. On the other hand, if we do pull back then I think we need to retest the 50 day EMA, the $70 level, and then perhaps even the $67.50 level after that.

www.fxempire.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Price#Brent Oil#Ema#Pds#Cfd
Comments / 1

