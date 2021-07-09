Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Grind Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as traders continue to reach towards the $75 level. The $75 level course has a certain amount of psychology involved in it, so I think we need to look at this as a potential resistance barrier. If we can break above the highs of the Tuesday candlestick, then it is likely that the market continues to go towards the $80 level over the next several weeks. On the other hand, if we do pull back then I think we need to retest the 50 day EMA, the $70 level, and then perhaps even the $67.50 level after that.