Cumberland County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Eastern Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine Somerset County in west central Maine * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brunswick, Augusta, Waterville, Bath, Rockland, Belfast, Fairfield, Gardiner, Camden, and Damariscotta. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

