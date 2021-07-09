Cancel
Custer County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Southern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHWESTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Deerfield Reservoir, or 10 miles west of Hill City, moving east at 40 mph. Pea to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hill City, Deerfield, Deerfield Reservoir, Crazy Horse Memorial, Bear Mountain Lookout and Medicine Mountain.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Hill City, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
#Special Weather Statement#Central Black Hills#16 45 00#Doppler#Deerfield Reservoir
