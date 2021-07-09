Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Pennington Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockerville, or 9 miles east of Hill City, moving southeast at 40 mph. Pea to penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southwestern Rapid City, Hermosa, Keystone, Hisega, Hayward, Rockerville, Keystone Wye, Bear Country, Hart Ranch, Thompson Butte, Sheridan Lake, Black Gap, Reptile Gardens and Mount Rushmore National Memorial.alerts.weather.gov
