Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. PDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 22 days ago

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes. The fire in Klamath County more than doubled in size and was not at all contained. Klamath County Emergency Management issued an immediate evacuation order Friday for people in areas north of Beatty and near Sprague River. More resources, including two teams from California, were being sent to help fight the blaze. Evacuation orders remain in place from a smaller fire about 40 miles east of Roseburg that was slowly growing. It had burned about 9 square miles as of Friday with no containment.

