Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska East central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Flahertys Corner, or 32 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH