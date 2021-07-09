Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Piscataquis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT, SOUTH CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS AND WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK COUNTIES At 801 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area before ending. Flash flooding is already occurring with Perry Road at Route 202 in the Bangor region closed due to street flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Guilford, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Kenduskeag, Monson, Verona Island, Blanchard and East Corinth. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED