Pima County, AZ

Tornado Warning issued for Pima by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 329 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Arivaca, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central Pima County. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 8 and 16. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN

