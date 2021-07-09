Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Cottonwood has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still occurring with this thunderstorm and may lead to flooding.alerts.weather.gov
