Butler County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:38:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STODDARD AND EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has collapsed and should weaken in the next few minutes. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm through at least 540 pm CDT. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Paducah.

