Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Osceola AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES At 628 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Sea World, or near Oak Ridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. Numerous lightning storms are expected to develop over central Orange and northern Osceola counties through 730 PM. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Winter Park and Wedgefield. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Saint Cloud, FL
City
Oak Ridge, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Special Weather Statement#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy