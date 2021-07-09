Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Osceola AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES At 628 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Sea World, or near Oak Ridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. Numerous lightning storms are expected to develop over central Orange and northern Osceola counties through 730 PM. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Winter Park and Wedgefield. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.