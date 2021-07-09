Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pueblo West, or 8 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.