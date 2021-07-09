Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pueblo West, or 8 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo West, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Pea#13 39 00 Mdt#Doppler#Blende
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy