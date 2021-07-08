Boynton Beach pickleball player wins gold in national championship

Boynton Beach resident Ken Friedman recently captured the gold at the 2021 USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships in Hoover, Alabama in June. Friedman, who participated in the 4.0 skill level bracket, finished undefeated in the men’s singles 65+ division. He continued an impressive run after winning the gold at the Winter Classic in Naples in January and earning the gold at the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples in April.