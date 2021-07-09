Lens hacking
Often, people who can’t afford a set of Sigma Classic primes will ask whether a set of low-cost stills lenses can be “classicised” by removing the coatings. The answer is strictly yes, though probably not very economically, and the DIY approach is more likely to lead to severe disappointment and anguished posts on the internet at which others might point and laugh. Probably this sort of thing is best left to the experts, but there are some things the enthusiastic tinkerer might try.www.provideocoalition.com
Comments / 0