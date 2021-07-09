Lens hacking

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Panasonic S5 is seriously one of the best cameras you can get on the market right now. And it can come bundled with the Panasonic 16-35mm f4. This lens is small, weather resistant, fast to focus, and has great image quality. Quite honestly, it has to be one of the best zooms for the system right now. But the Panasonic S5 has a lot going for it. The body is smaller than the Panasonic GH5. It also has the highly coveted Live Composite mode, currently making it arguably the best camera for AstroPhotography. Plus it has the Cinelike color profiles that look like Kodak movie film. You can apply those to stills too. Additionally, there have been lots of autofocus revamps, it feels great in the hand, and best of all, it’s incredibly weather-sealed. So what’s not to like? Truthfully, not a whole lot. This bundle is awesome. Check it out!