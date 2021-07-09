Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Two days after the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet gave 28-year-old Calderon her first opportunity to drive an IndyCar. Despite the Mid-Ohio circuit also being new to her – Star Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) didn’t race on the challenging 2.238-mile track when she raced in that championship back in 2010 and ’11 – Calderon regularly lapped in the 69sec bracket and got down to a high 68sec lap toward the end of the day.