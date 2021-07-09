Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet gave 28-year-old Calderon her first opportunity to drive an IndyCar. Despite the Mid-Ohio circuit also being new to her – Star Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) didn’t race on the challenging 2.238-mile track when she raced in that championship back in 2010 and ’11 – Calderon regularly lapped in the 69sec bracket and got down to a high 68sec lap toward the end of the day.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Jr Hildebrand
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Indy Car#Cars#Europe#Motorsport Com#Rokit#Indycar#Super Formula#Iracing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Keselowski leaves Penske NASCAR Cup team, Cindric promoted for 2022

Cindric was previously announced as transitioning to the Cup Series full-time next season, driving the #21 Wood Brothers Ford, but Harrison Burton will now take that seat next year. Penske said 2012 Cup Series champion Keselowski was leaving the team “to pursue other opportunities within the sport”, which opens the...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric moving straight to Team Penske in 2022

Austin Cindric is set to move straight to Team Penske’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2022 season as opposed to moving to Wood Brothers Racing. Last October, it was announced that Matt DiBenedetto would be sticking with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season but that he would be replaced by Austin Cindric behind the wheel of the #21 Ford ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

The test was made possible by Calderon’s sponsor ROKiT, which also is primary backer of Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, and the 28-year-old Colombian completed 87 laps of the 2.238-mile course which last weekend hosted the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series. JR Hildebrand, who this year raced...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

That's according to Whincup himself, who will transition from driver to Triple Eight Race Engineering team boss at the end of the current campaign. Teenager Broc Feeney, who is currently part of T8's Super2 programme, is the overwhelming favourite to take over the #88 entry next season. He did his...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Calderon, who also remains on the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team's books as a test and development driver, will pilot Sebastien Bourdais' #14 Dallara-Chevrolet on Tuesday July 6 following this weekend's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race. The chance comes thanks to ROKiT, the primary sponsor of the #14 car that also backs...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Mir: Lack of Suzuki MotoGP progress not related to Brivio's exit

Suzuki is yet to win a grand prix in its title defence season, with Mir currently 55 points adrift of championship leader Fabio Quartararo in fourth in the standings having amassed just three podiums from the first nine races. Mir has been critical this season of the lack of progress...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

F1 will stage its first sprint race on Saturday at Silverstone as part of a shake-up of the weekend format that will take place at three grands prix this year. Qualifying will move to Friday and set the starting order for the 17-lap sprint race on Saturday afternoon, the result of which will then define the final grid for the grand prix on Sunday.
Austin, TXAutoweek.com

First Look: Formula 1 Unveils Car for the 2022 F1 World Championship

A full-scale Formula 1 car for 2022 was presented on Thursday, at Silverstone, ahead of this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix at the venue. Formula 1 previously displayed a 50 percent scale wind tunnel model to the media at the 2019 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas,. This, however,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

The Aston Martin factory driver, who claimed the 2019/20 title together with fellow Dane Marco Sorensen, will drive the AMR NorthWest GTE Am entry with car owner Paul Dalla Lana and Marcos Gomes in the double-points round of the WEC on August 21-22. Thiim has been brought in to race...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Five Fast Things To Watch For At Lime Rock Park: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

(Press Release from IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) Saturday’s Northeast Grand Prix will feature two races on Saturday, opening with the Michelin Pilot Challenge and then featuring the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (3:10 PM start, TRACKPASS + IMSA Radio live coverage). This two-hour, forty-minute sprint will see two different races taking place...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ocon gets new F1 chassis for British GP to "eradicate doubt"

Ocon enjoyed a strong start to the 2021 season as he delivered Alpine four straight points finishes between Imola and Monaco, as well as twice qualifying on the third row of the grid. His displays played a part in Alpine’s decision to hand him a new three-year F1 contract running...
MotorsportsAutoExpress

New Lotus Emira driven: first review by Jenson Button

When it comes to a first verdict on one of the most important British sports cars for a generation, there can be nobody better qualified than Jenson Button, Britain’s 2009 Formula One world champion and Lotus fan. Auto Express was invited to ride shotgun with Button as he drove the all-new Lotus Emira at the brand’s revamped Hethel home.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1 track action, hybrid engines, at centre of new insider survey

The F1 Insider survey that is published today is the first of its kind to look at the views of those who work in the paddock. It drew anonymous responses from F1 teams, international brands and global media, with the aim of better understanding the views of those who follow the grand prix circus.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race - Silverstone boss

After the 2020 British GP and the following 70th Anniversary GP were held behind closed doors when large-scale public events could not be held during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic, this weekend’s race is expected to be a sell-out, with up 140,000 fans attending on race day alone.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Zak Brown To Drive Lotus 79 In Historic Demo At Silverstone

SILVERSTONE — United Autosports and team owner Zak Brown will be part of the Historic Cars 70th Anniversary demonstration at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix. Brown will drive the 1978 Lotus 79 during the event this weekend. The Lotus 79 was originally driven by motorsport legend Mario Andretti in...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Gary Watkins has, for reasons best known to himself, devoted all his working life to covering sportscar racing. This season is his 32nd as a motorsport journalist, during which time he has reported on major long-distance events on four continents and approaching 75 24-hour races. He reckons a degree in political philosophy makes him well qualified for covering the sometimes Machiavellian world of international sportscars.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship ace Taylor and Aston Martin factory driver Sorensen join Dennis Andersen aboard the #20 Oreca 07-Gibson for the French endurance classic on August 21-22. The trio will be registered for the Pro/Am subclass in the LMP2 category given Andersen's bronze driver rating. Danish squad High Class...

Comments / 0

Community Policy