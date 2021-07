Zach Parker would not be overawed by the chance to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez if the WBO ordered the Mexican to face his No 1 candidate, according to Frank Warren. The Warren-promoted Parker is the No 1 in the WBO rankings at super-middleweight to Alvarez, who also holds the WBC and WBA titles. Canelo is hoping to complete the set by facing Caleb Plant, the IBF champion, in September, but with the WBO having not ordered a mandatory defence of their super-middleweight title since 2018, when Gilberto Ramirez was champion, Warren is hopeful a mandatory order may not be far away.