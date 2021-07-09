Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson has died. He was 78. Watson played 1,009 NHL games for six different teams from 1963-1978 before finishing his on-ice career in the World Hockey Association in 1979. Watson is known well in the Washington area for founding Bugsy's Pizza in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1983.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bugsy S Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPeople

NHL Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Dies in Tragic Accident with Errant Firework

The Columbus Blue Jackets are mourning the death of their goaltender in a "tragic accident." On Sunday night, Matiss Kivlenieks died after attempting to jump out of a hot tub along with several others due to a firework malfunction. According to ESPN, police in Novi, Michigan, said he slipped and fell during the flee, hitting his head on the concrete after a mortar-style firework caused a fire.
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Former Saints TE Ben Watson to join SEC Network as college football analyst

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson is joining ESPN and the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst, the TV network announced Wednesday. Watson, who played for the Saints from 2013-15 and in 2018, will be featured on the SEC Now and SEC Football Final programming, and will first appear on the network for next week's SEC media days.
NHLYardbarker

Sharks Have Solid Defenseman Options in Later Rounds of 2021 NHL Draft

Doug Wilson Jr. has headed the San Jose Sharks’ entry draft team since 2017. In those four drafts, the current head of scouting has selected four defensemen, all of whom have been quality selections, especially given the time they were selected. Mario Ferraro was selected in the second round of...
NHLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Ohio NHL Star Dies in Tragic Fireworks Accident

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. According to NBC4i, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24. The team reports his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall. Novi, Michigan police Lt. Jason...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh is the most underrated defenseman in the NHL

Ryan McDonagh is the most underrated defenseman in the entire National Hockey League, and it isn’t even close. While others generate and dominate the headlines for the Tampa Bay Lightning, there is no doubt that Ryan McDonagh is just as important a piece in this well-oiled machine and we’re really seeing just how elite a player he is during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHLNHL

Former Stars defenseman Johns hits Blockbuster on #MentalMiles skate

Recently retired, former second round pick on charity trip and he's seen some rare sights. Stephen Johns spent his 4th of July the way anyone might expect: at the last Blockbuster Video store. The former Dallas Stars defenseman began his #MentalMiles endeavor, where he plans to skate across the United...
NHLbuzzfeednews.com

An NHL Player Has Died After Being Hit By Fireworks On The Fourth Of July

A professional hockey player for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets died Sunday night after being apparently struck in the chest by fireworks, authorities said. Matiss Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old Latvian goaltender, had been sitting in a hot tub at a private home in Novi, Michigan, when a firework nearby tilted, and headed toward him and a group of several other people, Lieutenant Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department told BuzzFeed News.
NHLWebMD

NHL Player Dies in Fireworks Incident

A 24-year-old player with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League died Sunday after being struck by fireworks at a party in Novi, Mich. An autopsy showed that Matiss Kivlenieks, a goaltender for the Blue Jackets, died of chest trauma, said Lt. Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department, according to The New York Times.
NHLprovidencejournal.com

Former P-Bruins coach Jay Leach to be an assistant with the NHL Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach on Tuesday as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol. McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle's forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen for the Kraken.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Corson Ceulemans: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Defenseman with Big Upside and Big Question Marks

Corson Ceulemans is a defenseman coming out of the Junior-A Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he has spent the past two seasons playing for the Brooks Bandits. Ceulemans is listed at 6’-2” and 201 pounds, giving him good size and, having just turned 18 in May, is on the younger side of this year’s draft class. The reason Ceulemans played in the AJHL this season and not the WHL (where he was selected in their bantam draft) is because he plans to head to the NCAA next season to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. Ceulemans has also played a substantial role for Team Canada in international competition, including at this year’s U18 World Junior Championships, where he was part of Canada’s gold medal team, producing a strong 8 points (1g, 7a) in 6 games. His career stats from Elite Prospects are below.
NHLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NHL Goalie Dies in Bizarre Fourth of July Fireworks Accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, died in a tragic firework accident on Sunday (July 4) night. Kivlenieks was relaxing in a hot tub at a private party in Novi, Michigan when another group of people lit off a mortar-style firework. The firework tilted slightly and shot towards the...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Scott Morrow: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: A Highly-Mobile High School Defenseman

Scott Morrow is a 6’2”, 192 pound right-handed defenseman from Connecticut, USA, and was born in November 2002. Unlike many other top prospects, Morrow does not play in Major Juniors and only played two games in the USHL in 2019-20 and six playoff games in 2021. Instead, Morrow is going a more American way of High School and NCAA Hockey. He will be attending the UMass in Fall 2021. He was previously committed to the University of North Dakota.
NHLNBC Sports

Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury

Shea Weber will likely be exposed in next week’s Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft, according to Elliotte Friedman and Renaud Lavoie. The reason why the Canadiens would not protect their captain is that Weber has been dealing with ankle, knee and thumb injuries that could cause him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Daniil Chayka: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Large, Mobile Defenseman from Russia

A trio of Russian players, Fyodor Svechkov, Nikita Chibrikov, and Daniil Chayka are potential 1st round selections in the 2021 NHL Draft. Unlike Svechkov and Chibrikov, Chayka is a defenseman. Not only that but he’s also experienced with playing junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League and professional hockey in the Kontinental Hockey League. The experience of playing across these leagues means whichever team drafts Chayka will be getting a player that has tested himself against high level competition in very different environments. Chayka is regarded as a prospect with a lot of raw talent that has a lot of development to go. In today’s profile series, we will take a closer look at the young Russian defender to see where he’s at in his development and what his future could hold. Let’s get to know more about Chayka now.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Kevan Miller Retires From NHL

Long-time Boston Bruins’ defender Kevan Miller has retired from the NHL after spending his entire seven-year career with the team. The 33-year-old Miller would go undrafted out of the University of Vermont in 2011 before signing an entry-level contract with the Bruins. He’d work his way up the ladder with the team and eventually made the jump to the NHL during the 2013-14 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy