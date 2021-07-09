Cancel
Kraken to play exhibition games in Spokane, Everett and Kent

 7 days ago

The expansion Seattle Kraken are scheduled to play three home preseason games around the state of Washington. That will allow the renovated Climate Pledge Arena to get some finishing touches before hosting the franchise's first regular-season game in mid-October. The Kraken are set to face the Canucks in Spokane on Sept. 26, the Oilers in Everett on Oct. 1 and the Flames in Kent on Oct. 2. They visit Edmonton on Sept. 28, Calgary on Sept. 29 and Vancouver on Oct. 5. NHL teams are allowed to play six to eight preseason games.

