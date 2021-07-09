Kraken to play exhibition games in Spokane, Everett and Kent

It was Tigers on top at the end of the game played out under the lights at the city diamond in the Louis Armijo Sports Complex Saturday night. Of course, Tigers were destined to win the game either way because only Tigers were playing. Yes, it was the Lady Tigers Alumni Edition. The June 26 exhibition match pitted the Tiger’s varsity softball team, just coming off their regular season against Tiger softball stars from teams spanning several decades. In the end, it was the Tiger’s varsity winning, 18-13 in what the final inning made a tightly fought contest.