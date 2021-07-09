BRITISH OPEN '21: Previous winners at Royal St. George's

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we need to start with an apology to the U.S. Open. For decades, I maintained that the national championship is the best of the four majors in men’s golf. I stood my ground against the masses who say it’s the Masters instead, like William Wallace in “Braveheart.” Until I finally caved a couple years ago. Well, I’m sorry, U.S. Open. I should have never strayed. YOU are the best. The carnage. The chaos. The drama. The music (In my defense, “In Celebration of Man” was out of the mix for a few years). What a tournament. And this one at Torrey Pines (Yes, Torrey Pines, architecture snobs) was particularly fun to watch. Let’s get to it.