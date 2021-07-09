BRITISH OPEN '21: Previous winners at Royal St. George's
J.H. Taylor was the first British Open champion at Royal St. George's. Darren Clarke was the most recent. In between there was a combination of American winners like Walter Hagen and Bill Rogers, English winners Henry Cotton and Harry Vardon, and always a few surprises. Taylor remains the only player to win a 72-hole British Open without breaking 80. Greg Norman is the only player to break 270 at Royal St. George's. The recent list of players to finish second include Phil Mickelson and Vijay Singh, Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer.
