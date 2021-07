This week, for the first time in 16 months, family members, lawyers and other advocates for Alabama inmates can speak directly to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. The public hearings, which started Tuesday, are the first for the three-member board since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board suspended hearings altogether in March 2020 and began holding closed hearings two months later. During the closed hearings, the board received statements of parole support or opposition by mail, email, and telephone.