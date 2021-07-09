Cancel
Humorous hackers hit Iran's railroad system in cyberattack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news agency says the country's railroad system has come under cyberattack. The hackers were apparently trying to be funny. They posted fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the Iran. They also urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country's supreme leader. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on Friday that the hack led to “unprecedented chaos" at rail stations. No group has so far taken responsibility for the incident. Earlier in the day, Fars said trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system.

