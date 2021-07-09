Cancel
Illinois sues owner of plant where fire prompted evacuations

By SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois prosecutors are suing the owner of a chemical plant where a fire last month sent dark smoke and ash into the air for days and prompted evacuations. The lawsuit says the owner of the Chemtool plant near Rockton in northern Illinois should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the plant after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. Prosecutors say storage tanks holding about 100,000 gallons of petroleum product still being stored at the facility have been compromised and pose a “significant threat” to the area, including the nearby Rock River.

