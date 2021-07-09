Cancel
California forest closed as wildfires burn, heat returns

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — Flames that threaten homes and campgrounds have prompted evacuations and closed off a nearly 200-square-mile section of a Northern California forest as the state heads into a weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires. Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes sparked by lightning that are carving their way through the eastern edge of the Plumas National Forest. After a day and night of explosive growth, the fire covered more than 38 square miles at midmorning Friday, causing containment to drop to 11%. Meanwhile, forecasters warn that much of California will see dangerous triple-digit weekend highs.

