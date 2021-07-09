Cancel
BRITISH OPEN '21: A trivia quiz from over a century of golf

 7 days ago

How well do you know your British Open history. There's a lot of ground to cover from 161 years of golf's oldest championship. The trophy wasn't always a claret jug. One record for a major championship was set at the British Open and wasn't matched for 66 years until Tiger Woods came along. Several of the questions are geared toward Royal St. George's. That's where the 149th British Open will be held this year after being canceled a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

