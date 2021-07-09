Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Survivors of newspaper attack testify at gunman's trial

By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
 7 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Survivors of a mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper have described the terror of hiding for their lives under desks during testimony at the gunman’s trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to insanity. Six people who were inside the Capital Gazette newsroom during the 2018 attack were among the first called by prosecutors. Prosecutors are trying to prove to a jury that Jarrod Ramos understood the criminality of his actions and was not insane at the time of the meticulously planned attack that left five dead. If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.

