CDC Has New Guidance For How Kids Should Return To Schools This Fall

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — More changes are coming to schools as federal officials on Friday issued updated guidance on masking and distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for schools to fully reopen, but it suggests local districts be allowed to craft COVID-19 safety policies that fit the needs of their communities. Among the CDC’s recommendations: Students should still be kept 3 feet apart if possible and people are wearing masks, and unvaccinated students, faculty and staff should wear masks.

