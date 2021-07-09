Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Federal judge puts brakes on Tennessee bathroom signage law

By TRAVIS LOLLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has halted enforcement of a new Tennessee law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice. The law went into effect July 1 and would require such businesses to post signs that read, “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.” Businesses in Nashville and Chattanooga sued over the law, claiming that the law violates their First Amendment rights. In a Friday decision, a federal judge handed a victory to the businesses, blocking the state from enforcing the law while the case works its way through the courts.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy