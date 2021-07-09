Cancel
Motorsports

Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR still looking for a full ride

 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Santino Ferrucci returns to NASCAR on Saturday for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be his sixth start of the season and first at a track he's already raced. But Ferrucci has nothing on his schedule after this weekend and is still trying to put together deals that allow him to race in both IndyCar and NASCAR. He raced in IndyCar last weekend and finished ninth in his fourth start for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Ferrucci very much wants to land a full-time ride in one of the two series for 2022.

