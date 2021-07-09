Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR still looking for a full ride

Marc Barrett tossed a no-hitter to lead Redbank Chevy-Geo to a 12-0 win over KESS in the second round of the District 7 Junior Little League playoffs. Barrett struck out 10 and faced just two batters over the minimum in the five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule. That lands Redbank Chevy-Gio in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final. Redbank scored 10 runs in the second inning with Brandon Shick collecting two hits and driving in three runs in the second alone. He had three hits overall and drove in four runs. Barrett had two hits as well. … The New Bethlehem Senior Little League All-Stars edged Shannock Valley, 6-5, in District 7 All-Star baseball action at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last week. Brad Fenstermaker singled in the winning run to give the Newbies their only lead of the game. Mac Minich had three hits while Fenstermaker finished with two. … Marion Center knocked the New Bethlehem 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-stars out of the D7 playoffs with a 6-4 decision on Monday. Dom Bonanno, Chris Merwin and Tyson Shreckengost singled for the Newbies. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team improved to 12-1 with its 12th straight win following a 6-5 and 27-4 sweep of Knox. Seth Rupp and Matt Ripple had three hits while Craig McElroy and R.J. Dick had two apiece. In the 6-5 win. Newbie scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in the 27-4 rout.