Rensselaer County, NY

Seen Him Or This Car? NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 23-Year-Old Man

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwG6A_0asVqlmj00
The New York State Police is asking the public for help locating Alexander Miller, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 7. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 23-year-old who authorities say is a vulnerable adult and may need medical attention.

Alexander Miller, of Troy, located in Rensselaer County, was reported missing by his family after failing to return home on Wednesday, July 7. He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. that day at Key Bank on Hoosick Street.

He is described as about 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, and he has blue eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left forearm which police posted a photo of here. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and black shoes.

Police said he drives a white 2011 Subaru Forester. The plate number is JMH4707, and the vehicle has Spiderman center caps on the hubcaps.

Anyone with information on Alexander Miller's whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 11

