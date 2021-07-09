Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

The always artful filmmaker Todd Haynes totally ignores the one clichéd anecdote about the iconoclastic rock group The Velvet Underground in his superb, eponymic doc “The Velvet Underground,” a film that should always be experienced at top volume. Attributed to the similarly groundbreaking musician/ producer Brian Eno, the oft-repeated phrase claims the debut VU record only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band. That Haynes ignores it is fine, but it’s good context here and nearly indisputably true. The Velvet Underground, outside of the Beatles or the Stones, is arguably the most influential rock group of all time and certainly paved the way for punk, post-punk, indie, alternative, and nearly all forms of rock with dark, disruptive edges. While David Bowie started in the same year, he, like many other seminal artists of this era–Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Roxy Music, Brian Eno, et al. and those that stood on their shoulders–was deeply influenced by 1967’s groundbreaking The Velvet Underground & Nico album and the short-lived career that followed.