Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

With Trevor Rosenthal no longer an option, will the A’s pursue a closer at the trade deadline?

By Shayna Rubin
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe A’s spent $11 million on Trevor Rosenthal with hope that the highly-regarded free agent would replace Liam Hendriks’ production as closer and anchor Oakland’s bullpen. But Rosenthal will not throw a single pitch with the A’s this season after undergoing back-to-back surgeries for his Thoracic Outlet syndrome in April and then a season-ending procedure for a torn labrum on Tuesday.

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Miguel Romero
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Lou Trivino
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thoracic Outlet#Triple A#Rogers#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBMercury News

A’s free-agent acquisition Rosenthal will miss rest of 2021 season

Closer Trevor Rosenthal will not throw a pitch for the A’s in the 2021 season. Rosenthal will miss the entire season with plans to undergo right hip surgery on a torn labrum next Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. Before the regular season began, the A’s shelled out a team-record...
MLBNBC Sports

Rosenthal to undergo hip surgery, will miss entire A's season

The Athletics got tough news in Houston on Wednesday. Veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal will undergo hip surgery next Tuesday to repair a torn labrum and will miss the entire 2021 MLB season, manager Bob Melvin told reporters before the team's game against the Astros. Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million...
MLBAthletics Nation

Trevor Rosenthal will miss all of 2021 after another surgery

Not two hours passed since our last injury update post, and already the Oakland A’s got some fresh bad news. Relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal will miss the rest of the season due to a torn hip labrum, for which he’ll have surgery on Tuesday, reports Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Trevor Rosenthal Era ends before it ever started

Trevor Rosenthal was supposed to be the answer. The Oakland A’s had been looking for someone to replace Liam Hendriks as their closer, ending up as the surprise landing spot for the former All Star closer. Even though it was just a one year deal, and included a great deal of deferred money, the A’s still felt they had the piece they needed to continue their strong bullpen performance.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy