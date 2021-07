Superhero Hype’s Guide to the Best Black Widow Comics on Amazon. Everybody reading this has doubtless seen every movie so far featuring Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. And with the newest one looking like the last, unless her onscreen fate in Endgame gets reversed somehow, Natasha’s live-action journey is done. So what’s a Black Widow fan to do? Read the comics, of course. Many years worth of them. Including multiple story arcs that are even better than any adventure of hers in the MCU. So after seeing the movie this weekend, anyone looking for more can hit the books. Curious where to start? Here’s a selection of the best Black Widow comics on Amazon.