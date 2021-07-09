Consumer News: Wells Fargo ends personal lines of credit, Morgan Stanley hit by data breach this year and more

CNN– Wells Fargo has angered some customers by shutting down one of its popular credit products. The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit that no more money is available to them. People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs, or to consolidate credit card debt. In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores. A Wells Fargo spokesman says customers should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.