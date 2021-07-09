Cancel
Consumer News: Wells Fargo ends personal lines of credit, Morgan Stanley hit by data breach this year and more

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Wells Fargo has angered some customers by shutting down one of its popular credit products. The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit that no more money is available to them. People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs, or to consolidate credit card debt. In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores. A Wells Fargo spokesman says customers should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.

The Intercept

Banks Are Reversing Course on PPP Loans to Small Business Owners

For 24 years, Ericka Gray has owned her own mediation and arbitration business in Arlington, Massachusetts, helping organizations navigate workplace disputes. But when the Covid-19 pandemic began, her income completely dried up. “I had no business, nothing for a number of months,” she said. “Everybody was otherwise occupied.”. Her bank,...
Economydoctorofcredit.com

Wells Fargo To End ‘Secured E-Mail’ Option On 7/13/21

Wells Fargo is ending the option to send a secured e-mail on 7/13/21 (when you currently use this feature it informs you that it will be ending on this date). Wells Fargo is directing customers to use the self service options online and via the Wells Fargo app instead. Leave...
Credits & Loansjohnnyjet.com

Are Wells Fargo Credit Cards Shutting Down?

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. A question...
Credits & LoansForbes

Wells Fargo CD Rates: July 2021

Wells Fargo offers three certificate of deposit (CD) terms: three months, six months and 12 months. The bank’s CD rates are meager compared to online banks and credit unions but are more typical when compared to other traditional brick-and-mortar banks. Wells Fargo pays 0.01% APY across its CDs terms and...
Financial Reportswealthmanagement.com

Wells Fargo Continues to Lose Advisors

Wells Fargo’s financial advisor ranks continue to shrink. The brokerage ended the second quarter with a total of 12,819 financial advisors, down 10% from a year ago and 3% from the first quarter, according to the company’s second quarter results. Some of the attrition may be due to the fact...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo’s lending stalls as customers avoid borrowing

Wells Fargo’s average loans tumbled in the second quarter as consumers and businesses, buoyed by pandemic stimulus programs, refrained from more borrowing. The average balance of the bank’s lending book dropped 12% to $854.7 billion, according to a statement Wednesday. The result mirrored a similar decline at Bank of America, which said earlier that loans and leases in its consumer banking unit also fell 12%.
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why Wells Fargo customers are outraged right now

Wells Fargo & Co says it will close all existing personal lines of credit. The bank will discontinue the consumer lending product in the coming weeks. The move could potentially have an impact on the customers' credit scores. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) came under fire from its customers...
Economyadvisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Broker Wins Expungement of Claim Filed by ‘Demanding’ HNW Client

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitrator this week granted Ilan Segev, a Boston-based Morgan Stanley private wealth advisor, expungement from his record of a claim filed by a former client who had $20 million in investable assets and had been given “no less than nine different investment proposals,” according to the award letter.
Credits & LoansBankrate.com

Average credit card debt in the U.S.

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Americans started 2021 with markedly better credit and lower credit card debt, on average than a year before. The question is, as the economy starts to re-open post-pandemic, can they keep up the trend?
EconomyMetro International

Wells Fargo wary on prospect of asset restriction easing

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co’s Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said the bank was not yet planning for the end of a damaging asset cap imposed by regulators after it smashed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter earnings. The Federal Reserve in early 2018 ordered Wells Fargo to keep its assets...
Reuters

Wells Fargo dresses for party it may miss

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At a time when mergers and capital raising are going through the roof, who would be Wells Fargo (WFC.N)? The U.S. bank is one of the country’s biggest but barely dabbles in advising on deals, or the riskier kinds of business in which peers revel. Of its $20 billion of revenue in the second quarter, just 5% came from trading stocks and bonds, compared with roughly one-fifth at JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N). Still, the $178 billion Wells Fargo is the best performing big bank stock so far this year.

