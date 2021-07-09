Payment to Mexican president's brother raises hackles

The most surprising result of the recent midterm elections in Mexico has been the apparent divorce between Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the voter of Mexico (now renamed CDMX). More than half of its territorial divisions have passed into the hands of the opposition, drawing up an electoral map of the city divided in two: in the west the opposition, in the east the party in power. The defeat in the nation’s capital was painful for AMLO for two reasons. First because that is where his political career took off and then because he left his political goddaughter and current mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in a bad position.