Payment to Mexican president's brother raises hackles

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Video of a man giving a packet of cash to a brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has raised hackles in Mexico. López Obrador won office in 2018 on his pledge to fight corruption and live austerely. It is something he personally has done, but his family may be another question. López Obrador's supporters note that the video is from 2015 and the amount involved is relatively small, around $7,500. But the origin of the money is unclear. The president says the money was a personal loan to his brother from a man who later went on to serve in López Obrador's administration.

