Hawaii State

Goat lottery planned to protect Hawaii historic park

By Honolulu Star-Advertiser
 7 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials will hold a lottery to distribute invasive goats that are overrunning an important historical and cultural site. Members of the public can vie for permits to receive 20 to 50 goats. The program is being used to remove at least 700 goats from the Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park on the Big Island. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports those interested in the goats may apply for permits, which will be issued through a lottery on July 28. Lottery winners must have enclosed trailers so that the goats don't escape.

